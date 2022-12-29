Musician Theophilus London Reported Missing in Los Angeles by His Family

Missing rapper
Theophilus London, 35, is missing in Los Angeles.Secretly Group
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 12:02 PM PST, December 29, 2022

Rapper and musician Theophilus London reported missing in Los Angeles. He was last seen on Skid Row, police said.

The family of rapper and musician Theophilus London has reported him missing in Los Angeles.

London, 35, has worked with rap stars including Kanye West and Tame Impala. He was reported missing this week and was last seen in downtown's Skid Row, police said.

His relatives had traveled to Los Angeles after not being able to reach him since July. The Los Angeles Police Department said London left his Encino home on Oct. 15 and was last seen that day on Skid Row.

London's record label group, Secretly, released a statement Wednesday on his family's behalf.

It included an appeal from his father.

"Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all of your friends and all of your relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son," said Larry Moses London.

London is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has dark brown eyes, the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London's cousin, Mikhail Noel, through his Instagram account: @iamdjkellz, or to call the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800.

Born in the dual-island nation of Trinidad and Tobago, London was raised in the New York City borough of Brooklyn.

His debut album, "Timez Are Weird These Days," was released in 2011.

Rapper West, now known as Ye, appeared on London's 2014 song "Can't Stop." In 2015, London provided vocals to Ye's hit, "All Day," to which Paul McCartney also contributed.

Two years ago, London released "Bebey," considered his strongest album to date. It featured Raekwon, a founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan and Tame Impala, who produced two tracks.

