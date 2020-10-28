Decomposing Body of Missing Rapper 'Kent Won't Stop' Found in Car Trunk During Traffic Accident Investigation

Alerted by a terrible odor, authorities investigating a traffic accident found the decomposing body of missing rapper Brian Trotter, aka "Kent Won't Stop," in the trunk of his friend's car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Trotter, 25, was an aspiring hip-hop artist who was reported missing by his Virginia family more than one week ago, authorities said. His remains were discovered Sunday by state troopers investigating a car accident on a rain-slick highway near Miami Lakes.

A silver Honda driven by Robert Coltrain was involved in the crash, authorities said. Coltrain, also 25, had been friends with Trotter since the men were teenagers, according to the victim's father.

When troopers towed the damaged vehicle to a nearby parking lot while questioning Coltrain, they noticed flies swarming the trunk and a foul odor emanating from it, according to a Miami-Dade police report, the Tampa Tribune said.

Inside was Trotter's body, “wrapped in a piece of fabric and in an advanced stage of decomposition,” the report said.

Coltrain was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder and illegal transport of human remains. He is being held without bail at the Miami-Dade County Jail, according to online records. He has pleaded not guilty to both counts, according to court records.

Trotter was last seen on Oct. 17, when he left his family's home in Triangle, Virginia, with Coltrain, Trotter's father said.

“I heard a knock on the door. It was Rob. He was very reluctant to talk to me," the rapper's father, also named Brian Trotter, told the Florida newspaper.

"I noticed he was acting really strange. Usually, Rob comes in the house. This time, he was real distant and nervous and antsy,” the dad said.

Father and son exchanged goodbyes and said "I love you," the elder Trotter said. He never saw his son again.

Florida police said autopsy results showed the young man died from several gunshot wounds. A Glock handgun found in Coltrain's wrecked vehicle is being tested to determine if it was used to kill Trotter, authorities said.

Police have no motive for the killing, they said. Coltrain has refused to cooperate with investigators, they said.

“No one can understand what happened,” said Trotter’s dad. “Hopefully, police can shed a light on what made a friend of over 10 years decide to commit something like that.”

