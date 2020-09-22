Rapper Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole and Will Remain in Prison Until 2021

Rapper Bobby Shmurda has been denied parole and will stay in a New York State prison until 2021. Shmurda, whose real name is Ackquille Pollard, was arrested in 2014 on gun and drug charges.

While in police custody in 2015, he was caught trying to smuggle a “sharp metal object” into Rikers Island while in custody awaiting trial.

He pleaded guilty to 4th-degree conspiracy and 2nd-degree criminal weapons possession and sentenced to seven years in prison. He would later be sentenced to four years in prison for promoting prison contraband, serving concurrent to his original sentence. Pollard, who was not granted bail, has been in custody since his initial arrest in 2014. He is scheduled to be released in December 2021.

When sentenced, he told the court, “I was forced to take this sentence, I did not want to take this sentence.”

The news of Shmurda's parole denial was initially reported Monday by TMZ and Variety. Inside Edition Digital confirmed the news with the New York State Parole Board.

The 26-year-old Brooklyn rapper rose to fame in the summer of 2014 with his single “Hot N****” which spawned a viral dance even copied by Beyonce. Just as his career was taking off, the arrest happened.

