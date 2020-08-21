Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez is The Person Who Shot Her

A month after popular rap artist Megan Thee Stallion said she was “grateful to be alive” after being shot in the feet after a party in California, the star claims rapper Tory Lanez shot her.

In an Instagram live video on Thursday, The “WAP” rapper said, “Yes ... Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” Megan said in the video.

The 25-year-old, whose real name is Megan Pete, continued, “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

Megan also claimed she didn’t tell police it was Lanez because she feared for her safety and was scared of possible repercussions from law enforcement.

“I didn’t tell the police nothing, because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” she said.

The two artists were reportedly at a pool party in Hollywood Hills on the night of the shooting and had gotten into an SUV together before an argument started. Megan alleged that Lanez, 27, shot her as she exited the vehicle and tried to walk away.

Megan allegedly had to have surgery after the shooting but is expected to recover. She called the experience “the worst” of her life.

After the shooting, Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was arrested for a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and was released after posting a $35,000 bail. Police said the case is still under investigation and Lanez hasn’t been charged with anything else.

The Los Angeles Times reported the district attorney's office is considering assault charges against Lanez in connection with the incident. Police and prosecutors say the case remains under investigation.

Earlier in August, Lanez's rep released a statement about rumors Lanez had been deported due to the gun charge he faced after the shooting.

“This is a perfect example of false information being spread regarding this case, his whereabouts and his character," he told XXL magazine. "He's in good spirits and looks forward to having the truth come to light about that night and wishes nothing but the best for Meg."

Inside Edition Digital reached out to Tory Lanez for comment but did not receive a response.

