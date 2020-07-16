Megan Thee Stallion 'Incredibly Grateful to Be Alive' After Being Shot

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion took to social media Wednesday to tell her fans that she "suffered gunshot wounds" Sunday morning and is recovering.

"On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," she wrote on Instagram. "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night."

The 25-year-old “Savage” rapper plans to focus on recovery so she can return to her music. She described the experience as an "eye opener and a blessing in disguise" in her caption on Instagram.

"I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night," she added. "I'm currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.

"This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy."

Over the weekend, Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, was with fellow rapper Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, when he was arrested for criminal possession of concealed weapon in a vehicle after police officers say they found a firearm in his car. Another woman was also present, according to reports.

An incident reportedly began following an argument that erupted between people in an SUV near a home in Los Angeles in the Hollywood Hills section of the city, according to reports. LAPD obtained a description of the SUV, which they said matched the vehicle in which the two rappers and an unnamed woman were inside. Four shell casings were found by authorities near the home where the alleged altercation took place, police say.

A spokeswoman for the LAPD told Inside Edition Digital "we responded to shots fired on a radio call. We have not publicly connected Lanez to a shooting for shots fired but his vehicle did match the description called in."

A video obtained by TMZ apparently showed Megan Thee Stallion bleeding from her foot after police stopped the vehicle.

"One person was transported to the hospital and received medical treatment for a foot injury," LAPD said in a statement.

Lanez was released Sunday on a $35,000 bond. He is currently scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 13. Lanez's manager did not respond to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment.

LAPD urges that if anyone has any additional information regarding this crime, contact Hollywood Area Robbery Detectives, Detective Stogner at (213) 972-2934. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

