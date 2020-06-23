Rising Rapper Bris, 24, Shot Dead in Sacramento

Rising rapper Bris was shot dead in the early hours of Sunday morning in his native Sacramento, California, cops said. The 24-year-old artist, whose real name was Christopher Treadwell, was found dead on arrival, cops said in a statement.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a male adult who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. Officers also determined that there was a related solo vehicle collision that had occurred prior to the shooting,” Sacramento police said.

No one has been arrested in the shooting but cops said they determined that there was a related single vehicle collision that had occurred prior to the shooting.

“Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the investigation,” police said in a statement. “They will be conducting a neighborhood canvass to locate any evidence. The circumstances that led up to this homicide are under investigation. Detectives do not have any other additional details to release at this point.”

Following the news of his death, many musician took to social media to eulogize the rapper.

The band Clipping, which is stylized as "clipping." and features Daveed Diggs, wrote on Twitter: “RIP Bris. Panhandling was one of my favorite songs last year. He could’ve been one of the greats. Still so sick of rappers dying."

“RIP Bris. The Emu. Sactown's best talent since Mozzy. The potential to be an all-time West Coast great, but cut down way too soon,” Iconic rapper and DJ Biz Markie wrote on Twitter. “Reminds me of Jimmy Wopo & Pop Smoke -- artists about to define an entire region only to be killed before they had the chance. So unbelievably sad.”

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding Treadwell's killing to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

RELATED STORIES

How Nipsey Hussle's Loved Ones Are Continuing His Marathon

Beastie Boys DJ Mix Master Mike to Give Back Louisville Key to City in Call for Justice for Breonna Taylor

Notorious B.I.G.’s Murder Remains a Mystery Over 20 Years Later