Cardi B has offered to pay for the funerals of all victims of last week's horrific fire in the Bronx that took 17 lives, including eight children.

Many of the victims had ties to The Gambia, and the victims' families planned to bury them in their West African homeland. And New York City Mayor Eric Adams says that the rapper, originally from the Bronx, agreed to cover that cost as well.

"I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal," Cardi B said in a statement.

"I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy."

It took 200 FDNY members to extinguish the blaze at a Bronx high-rise. It's one of New York City's deadliest fires in over three decades, and officials say a space heater started the blaze.

So far, the Bronx fire relief fund has raised over $2.5 million.

Rapper Fat Joe, also a Bronx native, recently paired up with the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City and hosted a Bronx relief special.

And lawmakers have proposed legislation.

"And landlords are never — rarely are ever caught in the act of denying their tenants heat and hot water," Rep. Ritchie Torres, from New York's 15th Congressional District, said.

"And so the best hope for creating a more efficient system of housing code enforcement is technology, particularly heat sensors. "

Measures to prevent future catastrophes like this as the community tries to mend.

