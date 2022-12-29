Fire Sparked by Artificial Christmas Tree Kills California Woman After She Saves Her Fiancé and His Family
Destiny Abdrazack alerted everyone in the house to the fire after an artificial tree went up in flames while everyone slept.
A California woman lost her life on Christmas morning after saving the lives of six others.
Destiny Abdrazack, 22, was spending the holiday at her fiancé's family's home in North Highlands when an artificial Christmas tree in the living room caught fire, according to a spokesperson for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
There were no working smoke detectors located inside the home, according to the Metro Fire spokesperson, but the residents were alerted to the blaze and able to flee because Abdrazack woke them up and yelled that there was a fire.
Abdrazack was still alive when firefighters arrived on the scene and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. She died the following day.
A Metro Fire spokesperson said that an investigation determined that the fire, which displaced six people, was not intentional.
Friends of Abdrazack are now collecting money for her family to deal with funeral costs.
"Tizita was a deeply special person. She left an impact on everyone she met- radiating kindness, compassion, and beauty inside and out," reads a tribute to Abdrazack on GoFundMe. "She was a loving sister to her five younger siblings and a devoted daughter and granddaughter. Her loss will leave an irreplaceable void in our hearts and our lives will never be the same again."
