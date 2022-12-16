A search for two missing Ohio teens has led investigators to the burned-out rubble of an abandoned home, where two bodies were exhumed, authorities said.

Toledo Police Lt. Dan Gerken said Thursday night the bodies were found in the debris of the house that burned on Dec. 5 in what is believed to be an arson fire. The remains have not yet been identified by the Lucas County Coroner's Office, authorities said.

Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, were reported missing by their families earlier this month when they failed to return from a Dec. 3 party, police said.

The burned property was searched after investigators received information from witnesses, Gerken said.

“We arrived there based on evidence and based on information that was provided to us by members of the community and witnesses,” he said.

He also announced that two suspects had been arrested and charged in connection with the case.

Cruz Garcia, 24, was charged Thursday with two counts of kidnapping, police said, Diamond Rivera, 29, was charged with one count of obstructing justice. Cruz is being held in lieu of $250,000 and Rivera was released on her own recognizance with supervision, authorities said.

“This is an ongoing case, and we are not even close to being done,” Gerken said. "We are getting more and more information. We are working with the FBI. They have been instrumental with this, as well as the prosecutor’s office and the coroner’s office. We are nowhere close to being closed so if anyone has information, we will take it. We will follow up on anything that is given to us."

Related Stories