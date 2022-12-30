Another day, another industry brought to its knees in the aftermath of last week's massive winter storm that crippled much of the country.

This time it is the rental car industry, which is struggling to keep pace with the massive surge in demand for vehicles as thousands of stranded airline passengers have decided to try hitting the road rather than fly the friendly skies.

Elizabeth Brown tells Inside Edition that she arrived in Cincinnati with a car reservation, eager to get on the road and see her daughter.

There was no car for Elizabeth however, who had to spend the night in a hotel before being lucky enough to snag a vehicle the next day.

"I said, 'I have a reservation, how are there no cars? What does the reservation do for me?' And I guess the reservation does nothing, ultimately," Elizabeth says of the fiasco.

For those who are still stranded or find themselves struggling to find a car, travel expert Peter Greenberg has one money-saving tip.

"The one thing you don't want to do in a situation like this is try and rent a car at the airport," he tells Inside Edition. "Take a bus downtown, take a cab downtown, and find the local operator."

Greenberg says that not only will travelers have a better chance of finding a car at the local operator, but it will also be cheaper to rent than it would be at the airport.

