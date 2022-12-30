Car Rental Companies Thrown Into Chaos as Thousands of Stranded Airline Passengers Try Hitting the Road

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:06 AM PST, December 30, 2022

Elizabeth Brown tells Inside Edition that she arrived in Cincinnati with a car reservation, eager to get on the road and see her daughter. But there was no car for Elizabeth, who had to spend the night in a hotel and try again the next day.

Another day, another industry brought to its knees in the aftermath of last week's massive winter storm that crippled much of the country.

This time it is the rental car industry, which is struggling to keep pace with the massive surge in demand for vehicles as thousands of stranded airline passengers have decided to try hitting the road rather than fly the friendly skies.

Elizabeth Brown tells Inside Edition that she arrived in Cincinnati with a car reservation, eager to get on the road and see her daughter. 

There was no car for Elizabeth however, who had to spend the night in a hotel before being lucky enough to snag a vehicle the next day.

"I said, 'I have a reservation, how are there no cars? What does the reservation do for me?' And I guess the reservation does nothing, ultimately," Elizabeth says of the fiasco. 

For those who are still stranded or find themselves struggling to find a car, travel expert Peter Greenberg has one money-saving tip.

"The one thing you don't want to do in a situation like this is try and rent a car at the airport," he tells Inside Edition. "Take a bus downtown, take a cab downtown, and find the local operator."

Greenberg says that not only will travelers have a better chance of finding a car at the local operator, but it will also be cheaper to rent than it would be at the airport.

Related News

Stuffed Animal Left in Rental Car Returned to Girl by Airline Staff
Devastating Snow Storm Kills 55 Across US
Airport Angels Helping Stranded Travelers With Luggage, Lodging
Monster Winter Storm Expected to Impact Holiday Travel

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Bob Saget's Widow Breaks Down in Tears as She Recalls Losing Her 'Biggest Fan' 1 Year After Actor's Death
Bob Saget's Widow Breaks Down in Tears as She Recalls Losing Her 'Biggest Fan' 1 Year After Actor's Death
1

Bob Saget's Widow Breaks Down in Tears as She Recalls Losing Her 'Biggest Fan' 1 Year After Actor's Death

Entertainment
Ohio Reports at Least 82 Cases of Measles in Children Since Initial Outbreak in November
Ohio Reports at Least 82 Cases of Measles in Children Since Initial Outbreak in November
2

Ohio Reports at Least 82 Cases of Measles in Children Since Initial Outbreak in November

Health
Furious Brides Scrambling to Save Weddings After Southwest Shutdown Wrecks Havoc on New Year's Nuptials
Furious Brides Scrambling to Save Weddings After Southwest Shutdown Wrecks Havoc on New Year's Nuptials
3

Furious Brides Scrambling to Save Weddings After Southwest Shutdown Wrecks Havoc on New Year's Nuptials

Human Interest
Georgia Would-Be Robber Armed With 2 Guns Slips on Ice, Bangs His Head in 'Home Alone' Capture, Cops Say
Georgia Would-Be Robber Armed With 2 Guns Slips on Ice, Bangs His Head in 'Home Alone' Capture, Cops Say
4

Georgia Would-Be Robber Armed With 2 Guns Slips on Ice, Bangs His Head in 'Home Alone' Capture, Cops Say

Crime
Musician Theophilus London Reported Missing in Los Angeles by His Family
Musician Theophilus London Reported Missing in Los Angeles by His Family
5

Musician Theophilus London Reported Missing in Los Angeles by His Family

News