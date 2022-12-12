A young girl’s stuffed animal left behind in a rental car was returned just in time for the holidays, thanks to one kind Southwest Airlines staff member who went the extra mile and delivered the toy in person.

Luna and her mom, Jessica, had been returning home after a trip to Dallas, Texas, when they discovered they left her beloved stuffed animal, Dog Dog, behind in the rental car.

"After getting in touch with the airlines, Christina, ops agent took it upon herself to pick up the bear from the rental car company,” the airlines said in a statement. “The good news was that the toy was in safe hands, but the bad news was that Dog Dog was still a long way from home,” according to the statement.

Instead of sending the stuffed toy along, Christina held onto the stuffed animal for the next month until she was able to hand-deliver Dog Dog, all the while capturing every moment of its adventure home.

The stuffed animal was photographed sitting in the window seat of the plane, enjoying a sparkling water on board, and even posing on the tarmac.

The airline explained it wanted Luna to “see what her old friend had been up to while they were apart.”

