The chaos continues at airports nationwide, but around the country a few Good Samaritans are doing their part to lend a helping hand.

Brittany Loubier-Vervisch is one of these angels. The Tampa school teacher canceled her holiday trip at the very last second, and soon found herself overwhelmed while trying to locate her luggage inside the airport.

And so, she started checking the luggage tags of the other suitcases she came across. When she found a phone number or email she reached out and texted the owner.

Brittany would tell these strangers that their personal belongings were safe and then inform them of the exact location of their suitcase inside the airport.

"Even if they're not here, at least they know it's in Tampa," Brittany tells Inside Edition.

A few hours north of Tampa, another kind soul is offering rides to passengers stranded in Atlanta.

"You pay gas, food, and lodging if required," the woman tells Inside Edition. "My Christmas gift to you."

That deal would likely get any passenger traveling on Southwest to where they want to go quicker than the airline. The airline now says that they will not be able to start flying most passengers home until Saturday.

By comparison, it takes 30 hours to drive from Atlanta to Los Angeles, meaning a traveler who leaves today could be back home by Friday evening.

In a statement to Inside Edition, Southwest admitted its handling of the situation was unacceptable and apologized repeatedly, blaming extreme weather.

