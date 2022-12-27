This holiday season is turning into a mess for thousands of travelers in and around the United States who are stranded after more than 25,000 flights were cancelled or delayed over the past week, according to FlightAware.

In some instances, entire airports had to be shut down due to the effects of the whopping winter storm that decimated parts of the country.

The storm may be gone, but the chaos continues at airports around the country as thousands are now desperately trying to find a way home.

One family tells Inside Edition's Jim Moret that they have been stranded in the airport in Orlando, Florida, since Christmas Eve while trying to get home to Utah.

"It was not ideal to wake up Christmas morning in an airport with absolutely no Christmas breakfast. No toys from Santa. No nothing," the family matriarch tells Moret.

That family is flying Southwest, the airline that has cancelled the most domestic flights over the past week.

FlightAware reports that the Southwest has already cancelled another 2598 flights today, while another 747 flights are delayed.

Southwest also does not have an agreement allowing its passengers to fly on other airlines in the event of cancellations, meaning these passengers must either buy another ticket or wait.

It will be a long way too, with Southwest already saying that some passengers will have to wait until Saturday to catch a flight home.

"I'm not gonna fly with them ever again," one stranded Southwest passenger tells Moret. "This has been an absolute nightmare."

In a statement to Inside Edition, Southwest admitted its handling of the situation was unacceptable and apologized repeatedly, blaming extreme weather.

