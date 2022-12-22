Bomb Cyclone Takes Shape: Nation Braces for Treacherous Holiday of Blizzards, Arctic Chill and Gale-Force Winds

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:59 PM PST, December 22, 2022

Temperature drops, blizzards, and a bomb cyclone will make this a difficult holiday.

A once-in-a-generation weather event is taking shape across the country, one that will make for a treacherous holiday weekend.

Plummeting temperatures and shifts in barometric pressure have aligned to create an explosively powerful bomb cyclone of remarkable size. So big in fact that it will cover almost all of the lower 48 states at its height, stretching from the Rocky Mountains to the Atlantic Ocean.

Starting Friday, most of the country will experience temperatures well below the average for this time of year. Many areas could also experience sudden drops 20 degrees or more in just a few hours, according to the National Weather Service.

This is already playing out in the Northwest.

In Cheyenne, Wyoming, there was a 32-degree drop in just nine minutes on Wednesday. That same day, the temperature in Denver dropped 67 degrees in a 24-hour period.

In the Midwest, those dropping temperatures will soon combine with high winds and create wind chills that will likely dip as low as minus 70 degrees. 

The Midwest will also need to brace for blizzards of epic proportions. At their height, these blizzards will dump over two feet of snow throughout the Plains, Upper Midwest and the Great Lakes.

Related Stories 

Tips for Saving Money on Heating Costs This Winter
Avoid These Potential Outdoor Heating Dangers This Winter
Explosive Bomb Cyclone Expected to Disrupt Holiday Travel
Monster Winter Storm Expected to Impact Holiday Travel

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Family of Madalina Cojocari Say They Are 'Devastated' as Missing Girl's Mom Arrested Month After Disappearance
Family of Madalina Cojocari Say They Are 'Devastated' as Missing Girl's Mom Arrested Month After Disappearance
1

Family of Madalina Cojocari Say They Are 'Devastated' as Missing Girl's Mom Arrested Month After Disappearance

Crime
Inquest Sought to Finally Solve Mystery of Missing 'Vatican Girl'
Inquest Sought to Finally Solve Mystery of Missing 'Vatican Girl'
2

Inquest Sought to Finally Solve Mystery of Missing 'Vatican Girl'

News
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Speaks With Biden and Addresses Congress, Calling for American Aid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Speaks With Biden and Addresses Congress, Calling for American Aid
3

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Speaks With Biden and Addresses Congress, Calling for American Aid

Politics
Son of 2 Canadian Billionaires Increases Reward in the Search to Find Parents' Killer
Son of 2 Canadian Billionaires Increases Reward in the Search to Find Parents' Killer
4

Son of 2 Canadian Billionaires Increases Reward in the Search to Find Parents' Killer

Crime
Compounding Pharmacies Can Provide Families With the Children's Medicine Sold Out at Drugstores Across US
Compounding Pharmacies Can Provide Families With the Children's Medicine Sold Out at Drugstores Across US
5

Compounding Pharmacies Can Provide Families With the Children's Medicine Sold Out at Drugstores Across US

News
Victim of Serial Rapist Identifies Her Attacker to His Future Neighbors Ahead of His Prison Release
Victim of Serial Rapist Identifies Her Attacker to His Future Neighbors Ahead of His Prison Release
6

Victim of Serial Rapist Identifies Her Attacker to His Future Neighbors Ahead of His Prison Release

Crime