Get ready to hunker down with family this holiday weekend because the mother of all winter storms is preparing to make this a very white, frosty and windy Christmas.

The reappearance of the dreaded bomb cyclone will fuel this cold front, bringing with it life-threatening cold, brutal winds, and icy conditions on the roadways.

No one will be spared either, as temperatures will dip below freezing in every state in the continental U.S. and 165 million Americans will possibly experience a bomb cyclone in the next week.

This has some people also worried about travel plans, but there are solutions.

At the moment, all major airlines are allowing guests to change their flights free of charge.

Most people will travel by car, with an estimated 102 million Americans expected to travel at some point.

Travel expert Peter Greenberg tells Inside Edition that drivers need to be careful and prepared on the road.

"Make sure your tires are properly inflated. Make sure your batteries are in good shape. Put the new windshield wipers on your vehicle and top off the windshield washer fluid," Greenberg says. "Have an emergency kit in your vehicle that has a jumper, cables, and blankets and basic tools."

Greenberg adds: "And probably the most important thing that you should have when you hit the road is a charged cell phone. So you can call for help in case something happens."

The bomb cyclone will also affect cargo and so gifts sent may be held up. In states where deliveries are possible, the shipping window is closing.

Those who are snowed in are advised to look out for their neighbors.

