"We were not prepared for anything of this caliber."

This is what Wendi Richenstein tells Inside Edition's Jim Moret as she finds herself scrambling to save her wedding ceremony.

She is one of the thousands of Americans whose holiday plans have been thrown into chaos after Southwest Airlines cancelled a majority of its flights over the past week.

Among those stranded at the moment? Wendi's groom and most of her family, who are trying to make their way to Houston, Texas.

Wendi says that she was "mentally prepared" to deal with some setbacks on this big day, but nothing that approached this level.

"Is the groom gonna make it? Will he have to drive? Will he be here on time? Will my family make it?" Wendy says, listing just a few of the uncertainties she is forced to deal with at this moment.

Some have already driven to Houston from Florida, while Wendi's fiancé Aaron is hoping to fly out of Fort Lauderdale with a new plane ticket Wendi purchased for her groom-to-be.

Lucky for the couple, that plane took off as scheduled, and Inside Edition got to see the moment that the two reunited ahead of their big day.

"I could finally exhale," Wendi says. "If anything else goes wrong, it will pale in comparison because the groom is here."

Sadly, that will not be the case for Katie Demko.

She tells Inside Edition that she postponned her wedding in Belize because her Southwest flight was cancelled.

