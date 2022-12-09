When a Frontier Airlines flight was canceled at the last minute, these passengers wouldn’t let that stop them from getting to where they needed to go. A group of 13 strangers, once meant to board the flight from Orlando to Knoxville, banded together and embarked on an unlikely road trip to their original destination.

“This is definitely out of my comfort zone,” one of the passengers told Inside Edition Digital when they heard of the plan.

The Sunday evening flight was canceled at the last minute due to mechanical issues, the airline told its passengers, and the next available flight wasn’t for another 48 hours.

One passenger, Michelle Miller, was expected to make a keynote speech at the National Agricultural Aviation Association’s Ag Aviation Expo. Another passenger, Mikayla Puckering, had been travelling with her family to attend a college campus tour and interview.

frontiLooking for a solution, passenger Amy Saad tapped into her experience as a marine and took charge, telling her fellow passengers, “if you want to get a van, let’s go,” she said.

To her surprise, 13 of them said yes.

While on their overnight road trip spanning 650 miles, the group realized it would be difficult to memorize everyone’s names, so they assigned each other numbers to make sure no one would accidentally be left behind at a rest stop.

Passenger Alanah Story documented the journey on her TikTok, and the group watched as the video went viral in real time.

“I think what really made us laugh was hearing the comments,” one of the passengers said.

The bunch of road-trippers are now planning a reunion, despite having started the trip as strangers.

