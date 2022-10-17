Las Vegas Woman Recorded During Outburst on Delta Flight Tells Inside Edition She 'Lost Control'

After admitting to losing her patience while on a flight in an incident caught on camera, Anna Dugan is speaking out exclusively to Inside Edition.

“I am not sitting here because I did something I am proud of,” Dugan, 32, told Inside Edition.

Dugan was on a Delta flight preparing to fly from Atlanta to New York on Oct. 12 when she was caught on video yelling at the cabin crew after being asked to put her dog Sam in a carrier. She said she complied, but then called the flight attendant petty.

“After I said that they were petty... they got on the intercom, and they said they were turning the plane around,” she said. “He said you need to grab your things and get off the plane and I was like what?”

That's when all hell broke loose.

“Because you couldn't let my dog sit on my f*****g lap?” Dugan yelled, video of the incident showed. “Ma'am, let's go,” a flight attendant replied.

A passenger then yelled “get off the plane.” The Las Vegas bartender replied by yelling obscenities and throwing a bottle at another passenger.

“I lost control, it felt that way,” she said. “I mean, I don't feel good for getting upset like that in front of those people...but I will say that it was not helping that people were putting phones in my face and shouting absurd things to me until I got to the point that I gave them a reaction.”

As Dugan left the plan, she smacked the phone of a man trying to record her.

When asked if she thought she would ever be at the center of a video showing an airline passenger misbehaving, she said, “No, I promise I am a very calm person ... usually. But I obviously can get angry.”

Dugan was not arrested or charged in connection to the incident, but she decided to end her trip right there. Instead of flying to New York, she boarded a plane with another airline to return to Las Vegas.

Dugan does not think the video will come to define her. “If someone meets me and they automatically think that I am a certain way based off of a video, then that's on them and they are not supposed to be in my life, but other people will meet me and say you are a sweet girl who just lost her s*** one day,” she said.

Delta said in a statement that the airline has zero tolerance for this kind of behavior. Dugan says she expects she will be banned from future flights.

