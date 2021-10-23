Italy’s ITA Airways is brand-new, but they are already dealing with some unsavory issues.

About 50 former female flight attendants gathered together to protest job losses and pay cuts under the new company, according to CNN. And they did so by wearing and then removing Alitalia uniforms, all of them stripping into matching undergarments.

All the women formerly worked for Alitalia, which is no longer in business, according to CBS News.

After dealing with financial issues, the airline took its last flight on October 14. ITA began flying on October 15 after buying the Alitalia brand. There were 10,000 Alitalia employees, but less than 3,000 were brought on board to ITA.

The demonstration was to protest their job losses and protest against the few selected and given contracts to work at ITA.

“Trade unions say that those who have stayed are being paid less,” CNN notes. They add that flight attendants say they’ve also lost seniority and are no longer told far in advance details about when and where they will be working.

Alfredo Altavilla, ITA president, says airline staff has agreed to these working conditions and previously called strike threats “a thing of national shame,” CNN said.

“Bargaining over contracts is more than finished. They are all on board, and they have signed the contract that we sent them,” he told one Italian outlet.

For paying passengers, not much has changed. Eventually, they may begin to notice newer planes, different crew uniforms, and updated lounge furniture.

