Travelers Across US Experience Chaos as Spirit Airlines Cancels Thousands of Flights | Inside Edition

Travelers Across US Experience Chaos as Spirit Airlines Cancels Thousands of Flights

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 7:22 AM PDT, August 7, 2021

The airline has attributed the canceled flights to bad weather, staffing shortages and technology problems.

Travelers across the U.S. are experiencing continued chaos as Spirit Airlines has now canceled 2,000 flights.

The airline has attributed the canceled flights to bad weather, staffing shortages and technology problems.

“It’s been a terrible week for our customers and for our staff as everyone works hard to get us where we need to be,” Spirit Airlines CEO Edward M. Christie III said. “There will still be cancellations over the next few days but then we can build from the takeaways from this last week.”

If you find yourself stuck at the airport, getting answers on the phone or online could be tough, but CBS travel editor Peter Greenberg suggests trying a personal approach.

“Just find any available rep not at that gate that's crowded, another gate that works for the same airline and have that conversation,” he said.

Also, remember that airlines will not automatically find stranded travelers hotel rooms. That is a myth.

“If you are a mega-million miler on a frequent flier program they will give you a hotel and meal voucher, but if you are in the back of the bus on a basic economy ticket, you better bring a book because you could be there a long time,” he said.

Related Stories

Man Hoping to Travel From Florida to New York in Hamster Ball-Like Vessel Washes Up South of Where He Started
Shop Comfortable Footwear for Home and Traveling
Travel Skyrockets as Americans Prepare for Memorial Day Weekend
Worker Shortage Causing Delays and Headaches at AirportsNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Ghost Hunter Falls Nearly 20 Feet Through Roof of Abandoned Train Station
Ghost Hunter Falls Nearly 20 Feet Through Roof of Abandoned Train Station
1

Ghost Hunter Falls Nearly 20 Feet Through Roof of Abandoned Train Station

Offbeat
Louisiana ICU Nurse Breaks Down Over Skyrocketing COVID-19 Cases
Louisiana ICU Nurse Breaks Down Over Skyrocketing COVID-19 Cases
2

Louisiana ICU Nurse Breaks Down Over Skyrocketing COVID-19 Cases

News
16-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mom While Playing With Gun, Then Shoots Himself in the Head: Cops
16-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mom While Playing With Gun, Then Shoots Himself in the Head: Cops
3

16-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mom While Playing With Gun, Then Shoots Himself in the Head: Cops

Human Interest
Man Who Shot Viral Video of Duct-Taped Man Accused of Groping Frontier Flight Crew Speaks Out
Man Who Shot Viral Video of Duct-Taped Man Accused of Groping Frontier Flight Crew Speaks Out
4

Man Who Shot Viral Video of Duct-Taped Man Accused of Groping Frontier Flight Crew Speaks Out

News
Meet the Woman With the World's Biggest Mouth
Meet the Woman With the World's Biggest Mouth
5

Meet the Woman With the World's Biggest Mouth

Human Interest