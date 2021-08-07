Travelers Across US Experience Chaos as Spirit Airlines Cancels Thousands of Flights

Travelers across the U.S. are experiencing continued chaos as Spirit Airlines has now canceled 2,000 flights.

The airline has attributed the canceled flights to bad weather, staffing shortages and technology problems.

“It’s been a terrible week for our customers and for our staff as everyone works hard to get us where we need to be,” Spirit Airlines CEO Edward M. Christie III said. “There will still be cancellations over the next few days but then we can build from the takeaways from this last week.”

If you find yourself stuck at the airport, getting answers on the phone or online could be tough, but CBS travel editor Peter Greenberg suggests trying a personal approach.

“Just find any available rep not at that gate that's crowded, another gate that works for the same airline and have that conversation,” he said.

Also, remember that airlines will not automatically find stranded travelers hotel rooms. That is a myth.

“If you are a mega-million miler on a frequent flier program they will give you a hotel and meal voucher, but if you are in the back of the bus on a basic economy ticket, you better bring a book because you could be there a long time,” he said.

