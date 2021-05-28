Travel Skyrockets as Americans Prepare for Memorial Day Weekend

America is back, and Memorial Day weekend is proof of that. With the Indy 500 this weekend, 135,000 spectators are expected to attend, and while that’s only 40% capacity, it’s the biggest gathering since the pandemic began.

Attendees will be required to wear masks and there will be first aid tents at the event offering vaccinations.

At least 37 million Americans are expected to be traveling this weekend and airports and roads will be crowded once again.

A new budget airline, Avelo, is offering ticket prices at just $19.

“We’re flying to 11 different markets in the western U.S., small markets, short haul flights,” said Avelo CEO Andrew Levy. “We think by making it easier, less expensive, that we'll be able to get people back on airplanes and flying around this country.”

COVID-19 cases are continuing to drop as travel increased with cases falling below 30,000 this week.

More than 39% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

