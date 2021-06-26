A passenger on a United flight going from LAX to Salt Lake City is in the hospital after a scary ordeal that occurred Friday night.

The New York Post reports that the man jumped from the door of his plane while it was taxiing for takeoff. Even more disturbing is that he supposedly tried to open the cockpit several times before his leap.

After jumping, he allegedly slid down the plane’s automatically inflated emergency slide. He was later taken to a local Los Angeles hospital to get treated for his injuries.

United flight 5365 later departed four hours behind schedule.

This was the second security scare incident at the airport this week. Authorities also had to detain and take a driver into custody after they breached a FedEx air cargo facility gate.

