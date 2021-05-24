United Airlines Offering Fully Vaccinated Travelers a Chance to Win a Year's Worth of Free Flights
The sweepstakes is open to any resident of the United States who is at least 18 years old and a MileagePlus member.
United Airlines is offering its frequent fliers the chance to win years worth of free flights as an incentive for Americans to get vaccinated.
The airline is offering the opportunity of a lifetime to loyalty program members who upload their vaccination records to the airline's mobile app between now and June 22, according to a statement.
United will give away 30 pairs of tickets throughout June and on July 1, and will randomly select five members to for themselves and a companion to go anywhere in the world that the airlines travels to.
"We're proud to do our part to incentivize people to get their shot," said United CEO Scott Kirby. "We're excited to give people one more reason to get vaccinated so they can reunite with friends and family or take that long-awaited vacation which all could be just one shot away."
The airlines are the only U.S. airline that offers customers an option to upload their COVID-19 testing and vaccination records to its digital platforms.
