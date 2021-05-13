Over 117 million Americans are reported to be fully vaccinated in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control. So if you're among the 35% of fully vaccinated Americans as you're reading this, you may be wondering what to do with your 4-inch-by-3-inch immunization card?

It will be useful to keep the cards on-hand for when travel restrictions are lifted and showing proof of immunization may be a requirement to journey to certain places. For example, Americans will soon be allowed to travel to Europe this summer, given that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, officials said.

Officials do not recommend laminating the cards in the case of updating it later for when a potential booster shot comes down the line -– so the next best idea is a vaccine card protectors.

Major cities like New York and Los Angeles have apps underway that you can use to prove your vaccinated by just a click of a button, but it's not too bad of an idea to have physical proof of immunization for safekeeping.

Just like having a passport cover or ID holder, a vaccination cardholder can be a good way to keep it safe and stowed away for your next big trip or social gathering.

Here are 7 vaccine holders and lanyards that you and your family may find a good choice to store your vaccination cards.

