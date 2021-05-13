You've Been Vaccinated. Now What? Where to Buy Your Own COVID-19 Vaccine Card Holder
If you're one of the just over 117 million Americans fully vaccinated, you might be wondering what to do with that white piece of paper. Here are a few vaccination card holders that are as stylish as they are resourceful.
Over 117 million Americans are reported to be fully vaccinated in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control. So if you're among the 35% of fully vaccinated Americans as you're reading this, you may be wondering what to do with your 4-inch-by-3-inch immunization card?
It will be useful to keep the cards on-hand for when travel restrictions are lifted and showing proof of immunization may be a requirement to journey to certain places. For example, Americans will soon be allowed to travel to Europe this summer, given that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, officials said.
Officials do not recommend laminating the cards in the case of updating it later for when a potential booster shot comes down the line -– so the next best idea is a vaccine card protectors.
Major cities like New York and Los Angeles have apps underway that you can use to prove your vaccinated by just a click of a button, but it's not too bad of an idea to have physical proof of immunization for safekeeping.
Just like having a passport cover or ID holder, a vaccination cardholder can be a good way to keep it safe and stowed away for your next big trip or social gathering.
Here are 7 vaccine holders and lanyards that you and your family may find a good choice to store your vaccination cards.
Ciao Passport Holder ($14.95)
Slim Id Card Case In Signature Canvas ($23.40)
4-Pack Vaccine Cards Holder Plastic Sleeve with Lanyards ($6.99)
Le Pom Pom Spirit Eye Pouch ($30)
Vaccination cardholder, space baby, ID, or photo holder, for 3-inch by 4-inch cards ($14)
UO Velvet Card Holder ($8)
Vaccination Card Holder Keychain, Vaccine Card Holder ($10.99)
