Tips for Leaving Creepy Crawlies at the Christmas Tree Farm

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:10 PM PST, November 29, 2023

Images went viral after a family brought home a Christmas tree that was infested with hundreds of praying mantises.

A family brought home what they thought was the perfect Christmas tree, only to discover it was infested with hundreds of praying mantises.

Images showing an invasion of praying mantises went viral Wednesday. They had just hatched inside the Christmas tree and many were perched on the tree’s needles. 

The nest looked like a small pouch. Inside each of them can be as many as 300 praying mantis nymphs.

“They were on the tree branches and they just started running down the tree and across the floor,” another Christmas tree owner, Andrea Coward, tells Inside Edition. “I mean they were just scattering.”

What can you do to avoid bringing unwelcome creatures into your home his holiday season? It is important to inspect the tree you have chosen. If you see anything that looks like a nest, move on. When you do pick a tree, give it a couple of shakes to get rid of any other bugs.

Some farms have a machine that will give the trees a shake.

The people who posted the images of dozens of newborn praying mantises on a Christmas ornament have decided no more real trees for them. The same goes for Coward.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, in the U.S. between 25 to 30 million real trees are sold every year.

Related Stories

Walmart Employee Gives Heartfelt Goodbye After 10 Years on the Job
Teen Saves 3-Year-Old Who Fell Into Backyard Pool
How the Hess Toy Truck Became a Holiday Staple
Christmas Stockings for Biden's Grandkids Missing From White House DecorationPolitics

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Why Do More People Seem to Be Getting Sick This Flu Season?
Why Do More People Seem to Be Getting Sick This Flu Season?
1

Why Do More People Seem to Be Getting Sick This Flu Season?

Health
Tips for Leaving Creepy Crawlies at the Christmas Tree Farm
Tips for Leaving Creepy Crawlies at the Christmas Tree Farm
2

Tips for Leaving Creepy Crawlies at the Christmas Tree Farm

Offbeat
Alex Murdaugh Sentenced to 27 Years in Plea Deal After Admitting to 22 Financial Crimes
Alex Murdaugh Sentenced to 27 Years in Plea Deal After Admitting to 22 Financial Crimes
3

Alex Murdaugh Sentenced to 27 Years in Plea Deal After Admitting to 22 Financial Crimes

Crime
A Toy Story: How the Hess Truck Became a Holiday Staple and Conjures Up Childhood Nostalgia for Some
A Toy Story: How the Hess Truck Became a Holiday Staple and Conjures Up Childhood Nostalgia for Some
4

A Toy Story: How the Hess Truck Became a Holiday Staple and Conjures Up Childhood Nostalgia for Some

Offbeat
5

Riley Keough Gets $7.5M From Lisa Marie Trust, Pays Priscilla $2.35M to be Sole Trustee of Estate: Settlement
Riley Keough Gets $7.5M From Lisa Marie Trust, Pays Priscilla $2.35M to be Sole Trustee of Estate: Settlement
6

Riley Keough Gets $7.5M From Lisa Marie Trust, Pays Priscilla $2.35M to be Sole Trustee of Estate: Settlement

Entertainment