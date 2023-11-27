In a Thanksgiving miracle, a 15-year-old saved a toddler who fell into a backyard pool using CPR she learned at school.

Security footage shows 3-year-old Maxine hopping into the pool. She began to flail. The toddler’s uncle ran outside, jumped into the pool, and pulled Maxine out. The 3-year-old was not moving.

On Thanksgiving morning, adults were enjoying breakfast and preparing for the family feast later in the day. They ran outside when they heard screaming and panic, that’s when Madison took charge.

“When I said that, in a calm voice, because I learned that’s how you’re supposed to do it, in a calm voice say ‘I know CPR and I can do this,’ that calmed everyone down for sure,” 15-year-old Madison tells Inside Edition.

Madison Atkinson had just taken a CPR refresher course in school.

“When I was doing the chest compressions, she started spitting up water and her eyes started to open,” Madison says.

She continued to perform chest compressions until paramedics arrived.

“The paramedics looked at her and said, ‘How old are you,’” Madison’s mother, Kirsten Atkinson, tells Inside Edition. “She said, ‘I’m 15,’ and the paramedics said, ‘job well done.’”

Madison’s CPR training included a tip on keeping the beat that everyone needs to know.

“I do the beat of 'Staying Alive,'” Madison says.

The 15-year-old is used to taking charge. She is captain of her high school cheerleading squad.

“I think I’m still processing like, I know that I brought somebody back to life,” Madison says.

The family says the girl who fell in the pool has fully recovered.