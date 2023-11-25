A 9-year-old California boy suffering from a rare disease where he is losing his eyesight has been showing the world how to turn lemons into lemonade.

Grayson Roberts has had more than 30 eye surgeries and multiple transplants because of a rare condition causing him to go blind. Axenfeld-Rieger syndrome, which is primarily an eye disorder, can also affect other parts of the body. The rare disease is is characterized by abnormalities of the front part of the eye.

In a previous Instagram post, he wrote, “For me, it left me with Glaucoma (eye pressure) and Aniridia (no iris). I’ve had 32 surgeries and 5 cornea transplants to help save some of my vision. Everyday with even a fraction of sight is an opportunity for me to connect with my surroundings. I don’t let my limited vision stop me. I’m funny, happy, love to sing and make music, travel, learning and I believe I can do anything.”

The child went viral earlier this year when he was selling his lemonade in Los Angeles and famous fans like Travis Barker stopped by to purchase some of his delicious elixir.

Roberts also has a passion for singing and playing drums, so when he and Barker jammed together, the boy was in his element.

Roberts has maintained a positive outlook on his life, saying on his Instagram profile he is “Blind NOT Broken.”

Roberts was in Sarasota, Florida, over the weekend selling his “Limitless Lemonade” and made it to the Kennedy Space Center during his visit while bringing attention to his cause.

“It’s really cool and I’m glad that everyone is supporting me,” Roberts told WFLA. “We still have a bunch of things to do out here and I’m so excited.”

The boy’s goal is to travel to as many places as possible before he loses the vision he has left, his mother told WFLA.

“It started organically,” Terica Roberts, Grayson’s mother, told WFLA. “We just had a lemonade stand. He had surgery over the summer and was very limited in what he could do. He couldn’t swim.”

Roberts shows no signs of stopping as he wants to travel to China next year and spread his message while taking in the country’s history and culture.

“I’m so happy for all the support and I want to travel the world too. Next year we’re going to go to China!,” he told MySunCoast.com.

Roberts’ Instagram page, which has over 22,000 followers, showcases his travels across the world from New York City, Paris, London, and Atlanta.