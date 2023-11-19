A cement truck driver is being called a hero after jumping to action to save a choking woman.

Truck driver Jeff Hanus was relaxing in his big rig listening to classical music when the woman pulled up in front of him in obvious distress.

She had one hand on her throat and then raised the other, making the international symbol for choking.

Hanus immediately realized the severity of the situation and jumped out of his truck to help the woman.

He quickly grabbed her and began administering the Heimlich maneuver, and after three thrusts under her ribcage, the fast food she was choking on came out.

After the terrifying moment was over, the truck driver escorted the woman back to her car, where two toddlers were waiting in the backseat.

The humble hero tells Inside Edition, “I was in the right place at the right time and I did what most people would have done.”