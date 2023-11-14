A man on his way to work found himself in the middle of a police shootout on a highway. When he saw the police officer had been hit, he put his own life on the line to help.

“I just didn’t want him to get shot again, that was the main thing,” John Lally tells Inside Edition.

The incident erupted when police in Houston got into a gun battle with a suspected carjacker. As Lally sprinted forward, footage from Lally’s phone captured the injured officer screaming in pain from a bullet in his leg.

Lally and another officer grabbed the wounded cop by his bulletproof vest and dragged him behind a vehicle.

The good Samaritan tried to comfort the wounded cop as officers put a tourniquet on his leg, telling the cop to hold his hand.

Other witnesses huddled behind a car for safety.

Lally then made a surprising admission.

“I’ve been to jail a million times man, and I love cops dearly bro. You’re going to be alright,” Lally said.

Fellow officers lifted the cop to a vehicle to rush him to the hospital. Another officer took Lally’s details.

“Sometimes there’s moments that you can help and you should help,” Lally says. “I’ve had a burglary of a habitation. I’ve had possession of firearms. I’ve had even a domestic case, but none of that defines you as a person. I’ve always had a good heart just because I’ve done messed up things.”

Chief Troy Finner of the Houston Police Department commented on Lally’s actions in a press conference.

“The truly reformed individual is a person that we can use and he stepped up,” Fiiner said.

Lally says he was filming the entire incident on his phone because he wanted to show his boss why he was late to work.