Black Widow Spider Bite Leaves Colorado Man on Life Support, Caused Him to Have 2 Strokes, Family Says
A Colorado man is on a ventilator after being bitten by a black widow spider.
A Colorado grandfather is fighting for his life after a black widow spider bite caused him to suffer two strokes and left him on a ventilator in intensive care, his family says.
Ronnie Thomas was bitten about three weeks ago, but his wife and relatives initially thought he was catching a cold. Instead of getting better, Thomas got worse.
His wife, Wendy Brewer-Thomas, said her husband is a hard-working man who never misses a day on the job.
“I woke up in the middle of the night because he was coughing,” Brewer-Thomas told KDVR-TV. “But again, I thought he was just catching a cold.”
Her husband had some soreness in his hand, and he applied medical cream, she said.
