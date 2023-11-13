A Colorado grandfather is fighting for his life after a black widow spider bite caused him to suffer two strokes and left him on a ventilator in intensive care, his family says.

Ronnie Thomas was bitten about three weeks ago, but his wife and relatives initially thought he was catching a cold. Instead of getting better, Thomas got worse.

His wife, Wendy Brewer-Thomas, said her husband is a hard-working man who never misses a day on the job.

“I woke up in the middle of the night because he was coughing,” Brewer-Thomas told KDVR-TV. “But again, I thought he was just catching a cold.”

Her husband had some soreness in his hand, and he applied medical cream, she said.