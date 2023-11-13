Florida Carjacking Suspect Leveled by Army Veteran After Assaulting Pregnant Woman, Say Cops

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:12 AM PST, November 13, 2023

Army veteran Shane Spicer tells Inside Editon he ran over and "hit the guy on the side of the head a couple of times."

An army veteran saved the day for a pregnant woman after she found herself being attacked by a suspected carjacker in Florida.

Shane Spicer, who served as a paratrooper, found himself jumping into action once again during a recent trip to Starbucks.

He and his girlfriend, Victoria, were at the drive-through waiting to make their order when a driver suspected of carjacking crashed the vehicle he was driving at a nearby intersection while being pursued by police.

Police say the suspect then raced over to the Starbucks drive-through and tried to steal the car of a pregnant woman, whose vehicle was directly in front of Shane.

The suspect allegedly started to pull and yank the pregnant woman, but soon found his efforts thwarted when Shane decided to step in and help the pregnant woman.

Shane tells Inside Editon he ran over and "hit the guy on the side of the head a couple of times."

That was enough to cause him to release the pregnant woman, but Shane was not done just yet.

He then chased after the man as he tried to flee the scene, pinning him to a wall once he finally managed to catch the suspect.

"I wasn't letting him go anywhere at that point," Shane says.

From there the police took over, but not before praising Shane's "heroic action."

His girlfriend says it comes as no surprise to her or anyone who knows Shane that he would step in and save the day.

"Everybody who knows him would probably say this is something that they're not surprised with," Victoria tells Inside Edition.

Related Stories

Army Veteran Dies While Delivering Free Bikes to Kids in Need
Army Veteran Who Disarmed the Alleged Club Q Gunman Says He's Not a Hero
Teen Korean War Veteran Laid to Rest 72 Years After Death
Hero Marine Veteran Rescues Swimmer Caught in Rip Current at the Jersey ShoreHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

‘Crazy Plane Lady’ Tiffany Gomas Opens Up About Viral Meltdown on Plane in Exclusive Interview
‘Crazy Plane Lady’ Tiffany Gomas Opens Up About Viral Meltdown on Plane in Exclusive Interview
1

‘Crazy Plane Lady’ Tiffany Gomas Opens Up About Viral Meltdown on Plane in Exclusive Interview

News
Virginia Woman Said She Stabbed Father to Death Because She Feared He Would Rape Her, Detective Testifies
Virginia Woman Said She Stabbed Father to Death Because She Feared He Would Rape Her, Detective Testifies
2

Virginia Woman Said She Stabbed Father to Death Because She Feared He Would Rape Her, Detective Testifies

Crime
How FBI Caught a Terrorist Nearly 54 Hours After He Set off a Bomb in an SUV at the 'Crossroads of the World'
How FBI Caught a Terrorist Nearly 54 Hours After He Set off a Bomb in an SUV at the 'Crossroads of the World'
3

How FBI Caught a Terrorist Nearly 54 Hours After He Set off a Bomb in an SUV at the 'Crossroads of the World'

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Texas Couple Injected 1-Year-Old With Meth After Infant Suffered Burns So Severe Her Skin Came Off, Say Police
Texas Couple Injected 1-Year-Old With Meth After Infant Suffered Burns So Severe Her Skin Came Off, Say Police
4

Texas Couple Injected 1-Year-Old With Meth After Infant Suffered Burns So Severe Her Skin Came Off, Say Police

Crime
Idaho Murder Suspect Told 911 Dispatcher He 'Executed a Pedophile and His Family,' Says Prosecutor
Idaho Murder Suspect Told 911 Dispatcher He 'Executed a Pedophile and His Family,' Says Prosecutor
5

Idaho Murder Suspect Told 911 Dispatcher He 'Executed a Pedophile and His Family,' Says Prosecutor

Crime
Olympic Boxer Gets Life for Drugging Pregnant Girlfriend and Tossing Her Into Lagoon While Tied to Cement Bock
Olympic Boxer Gets Life for Drugging Pregnant Girlfriend and Tossing Her Into Lagoon While Tied to Cement Bock
6

Olympic Boxer Gets Life for Drugging Pregnant Girlfriend and Tossing Her Into Lagoon While Tied to Cement Bock

Crime