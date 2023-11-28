An Illinois Walmart employee gave a heartfelt goodbye after leaving her job of 10 years.

“This is Gail Lewis, 10-year associate, Morris, Illinois, 844 signing out, goodnight,” the former employee said in her farewell over the intercom.

After saying her goodbye over the PA system, Gail Lewis got into her car and the emotion of the day poured out.

“It’s a happy sad because I'm gonna be going to a better job, and those people became like family. I’ve been through a lot with them,” Lewis said in a video.

The heartfelt Thanksgiving video is resonating across the country with over 20 million views.

Lewis spoke with Inside Edition.

“I cannot believe it. I honestly thought that I was gonna get like a thousand likes, and next thing you know, I am everywhere,” Lewis says. “Your last day you gotta do something special and I just decided to do that. I just kind of felt right.”