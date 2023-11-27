Wisconsin Tattoo Artist Paints Custom Motorcycles for Veterans

A Wisconsin tattoo artist donates her time to uplift veterans.

Carrie Lang can give you a permanent tattoo or paint your motorcycle. While running her tattoo studio and airbrushing business, Lang paints two to four custom bikes per year.

She told WSAW it's the bikes for vets that tug on her creative heartstrings.

"I just really, really have a heart for veterans growing up. My dad very patriotic and our family is too,” she said.

Each one takes between 30 and 100 hours to complete. Each bike says a bit about what the veterans have been through and how they’ve overcome.

“The stories are incredible and it's just an honor to be a part of it,” she said.

Twenty years ago, Tim was the recipient of Carrie’s first motorcycle for veterans. Tim served in the Navy and did two tours in Vietnam.

“What Carrie did to my motorcycle was very nice, it's POW MIA motorcycle, it's one of a kind, one of a kind,” he told WSAW. “It stands out. People go ‘holy smokes look at this!’”