A man on a motorcycle was clocked at over 120 miles per hour as he raced through the streets of a residential area in Los Angeles.

But it all came to an end when he died after crashing into a car and was thrown hundreds of feet away.

"This certainly is aggressive and dangerous and total disregard for the public safety," Captain Andrew Neiman from the LAPD Valley Traffic Division said about the incident.

The LAPD says the motorcycle was stolen, and an officer tried to perform a traffic stop, but the driver took off.

An LAPD helicopter followed the motorcycle, but police decided not to chase the vehicle on the ground because of the time of day and potential threat to public safety.

The motorcycle sped through the streets until ultimately colliding with a car in an intersection.

The two people inside that car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Related Stories