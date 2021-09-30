A TikTok star has died in a car crash after a police chase, according to Texas authorities.

Gabriel Salazar was known by his over one million followers as Gabenotbabe. He shared videos of himself lip-syncing and dancing through typical young-adult situations.



The Texas Highway Patrol says Salazar was driving with three other people in his white Chevy Camaro on September 26.

The Zavala County Sheriff’s Office says an officer from the Crystal City Police Department started pursuing the vehicle after initiating a traffic stop. Sheriff’s deputies attempted to help stop the car with a tire deflation device but were unsuccessful



Officials say the car then drove off the road, hit some trees, rolled over, and became engulfed in flames, killing everyone in the vehicle.

The three passengers have been identified as Mexican nationals.



Salazar made his final TikTok post two days before his death. His funeral was reportedly held on September 29. Tributes from fans and friends have been pouring in on social media.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help his family with funeral expenses.

