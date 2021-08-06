TikTok's Timothy ‘Timbo the Redneck’ Hall Dies in Accident While Doing Doughnuts in Pickup Truck: Family
Timothy Hall, known on TikTok as Timbo, became popular on the app by posting videos of he and his friends doing what they called “redneck” activities around their town in Florida.
A rising TikTok star has died. According to videos posted to his social media accounts, Timothy Hall, known as Timbo the Redneck to his hundreds of thousands of followers, was killed in a vehicle accident.
A friend posted to Timbo’s YouTube page explaining that the 18-year-old was doing doughnuts with his pickup truck when he was thrown from the vehicle, and it flipped over and landed on top of him. Hall's mom took to his TikTok account to confirm her son’s passing.
"He won't be making any more videos, no more videos at all,” she said. “My son was in a bad accident yesterday and didn’t make it.”
Hall became popular on the platform by posting videos of himself and his friends doing so-called “redneck” activities around their town of Jennings, Florida.
His mother said connecting with his fans brought him immense joy.
"He loved TikTok and just believed in all the fans and everybody that supported him, and it meant a lot to him,” she added. “Sometimes he wouldn't listen to me; he'd say, 'I gotta do this TikTok!' I just want to thank all the fans he had, and my heart is just so broken."
