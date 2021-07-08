Caitlyn Loane’s family and friends are mourning after the Tiktoker, known for sharing her unusual career, took her own life.

The 19-year-old gave her followers glimpses into her life as a fourth-generation farmer and used social media to “promote women in agriculture.”

Caitlyn worked as the livestock manager on her family's property in Tasmania.

She advocated for humane treatment of animals and highlighted the benefits of farm-fresh produce.

While talking about Caitlyn, her father, Philip Loane, said, “She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our family.”

In her last video posted to TikTok, Caitlyn shared a montage of photos and videos of her life set to a song that includes the lyrics, “How far would you drive for the girl of your dreams?” She wrote on the video, “How about to Tasmania?”

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, you can get help at any time of the day by calling the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255.

