'Big Brother' Contestant Says TikTok Freckle Hack Left Her With Infection, Vision Loss

A dermatologist is warning the public about the potential dangers of taking beauty advice from TikTok after a “Big Brother Australia” contestant had a bad reaction to a viral hack involving a sewing needle and ink.

Tilly Whitfeld says her face became swollen and badly infected after trying to create fake freckles on her face. She also says she temporarily lost vision in one eye.

Dermatologist Dr. Doris Day cautioned women about the perils of using TikTok beauty hacks.

“It's a very bad idea to follow beauty trends on TikTok, unless the person giving the information is a board-certified dermatologist,” Day said.

“Slugging,” or covering your entire face and neck with Vaseline before going to sleep, is another trend picking up steam on the platform. Supposedly, it’s supposed to keep your skin hydrated and glowing.

“If you have a specific problem, it might be a good idea, but for most people who have active oil glands whose skin can hydrate itself, it does nothing good and it may clog your pores. It may increase breakouts,” Day said.

TikTokers are also trying micro-needling at home, a procedure Day says should definitely be left to the professionals.

