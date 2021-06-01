Zackery Torres, a Dance Moms and Abbey’s Ultimate Dance Competition alum, announced the news of their upcoming transition on the popular video app TikTok.

Torres, 22, first caught media attention as the first AMAB (assigned-male-at-birth) dancer on Abby Lee Miller’s show back in 2012.

The recent University of Southern California graduate shared that their pronouns are they/she, and that they identify as non-binary.

Non-binary is an umbrella term regarding gender that means an individual does not idenitify with a gender within the “male” or “female” binary — which implies that there are only two options to choose from.

Torres utilized the days leading up to the Pride Month of June to make this official announcement, serving as a complement to a recent posting on Instagram from their 22nd birthday that includes these pronouns as well. “This is (and always was) Zackery Lennon Torres (they/she), a transgender, non-binary person.”

