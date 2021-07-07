19-Year-Old TikTok Star Matima Miller, Aka Swavy and Babyface.S, Dies From Gunshot Wound | Inside Edition

19-Year-Old TikTok Star Matima Miller, Aka Swavy and Babyface.S, Dies From Gunshot Wound

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 7:23 AM PDT, July 7, 2021

The last TikTok video he posted was less than 24 hours before he died and has over five and a half million views.

A 19-year-old TikTok star has died from a gunshot wound.

Matima Miller, best known as Swavy and Babyface.S to the 2.5 million followers on his TikTok account, has been identified as the victim in a shooting.

In Wilmington, Delaware, police found Miller with a gunshot wound and say he later died at the hospital.

Swavy regularly shared dance videos of himself and friends, proving he was not shy about breaking out moves at gas stations and busy airports.

The last TikTok video from Swavy was posted less than 24 hours before he died and has over five and a half million views. The comment section is full of followers and fellow influencers saying their goodbyes.

