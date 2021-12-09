Car Chase in Florida Leads to Suspect and Sheriff Deputies Driving Through Golf Course

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:56 PM PST, December 9, 2021

The pursuit didn't stop until deputies used the PIT maneuver to push Jodi Ann Harvey's car around.

Some golfers had their play interrupted when a woman led officers on a chase through an active course.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office released footage of parts of the incident. Police say 60-year-old Jodi Ann Harvey refused to pull over for a traffic stop, causing the Florida deputies to chase her off-road and onto the Grand Harbor golf course.

Sirens blared as officers drove down cart paths and onto the green. Some golfers even had to jog out of the way of the unexpected SUV.

The pursuit didn't stop until deputies used the PIT maneuver to push Harvey's car around.

Sheriff's deputies then arrested Harvey. She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence, two felony counts of criminal mischief, aggravated fleeing to elude, and aggravated assault on an officer.

Harvey has not entered a plea yet and is held on a $411,000 bond.

While there was some damage to the vehicles, authorities say no one was injured in the chase or collision.

