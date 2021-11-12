Florida Police Save Woman as Her Car Was Sinking Into a Canal

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:44 AM PST, November 12, 2021

The whole ordeal was captured on one officer’s bodycam video.

Officers in Florida realized time was not on their side as a car was sinking with the driver still inside.

After heavy rains in Port Orange, the vehicle ran off the road and into a canal. 

Those around tried to help the woman trapped in the car until police could arrive. 

They tried breaking the back window hoping she would be able to exit that way, but it wasn’t that simple.  Another officer then arrived and broke the front window, but the car continued to sink.

Eventually, the woman was pulled to safety. And miraculously, the whole ordeal was captured on one officer’s bodycam.

In the end, although the Florida woman was traumatized, she was okay.

Related Stories

Arizona Man Rescued by Police After Being Trapped in Burning Car
13-Year-Old Rescued by Hero Officer After Being Lured to Motel by Online Predator: Police
New Jersey Police Chief Rescues Mother and Daughter From Icy Waters of Passaic River
Phoenix Police Break Car’s Window to Rescue Trapped 2-Year-OldHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Britney Spears Conservatorship Ended Friday in Los Angeles Courtroom
Britney Spears Conservatorship Ended Friday in Los Angeles Courtroom
1

Britney Spears Conservatorship Ended Friday in Los Angeles Courtroom

Entertainment
Dennis Prager's Claims That AIDS Patients Were Treated Better Than the Unvaccinated Are Untrue, Experts Say
Dennis Prager's Claims That AIDS Patients Were Treated Better Than the Unvaccinated Are Untrue, Experts Say
2

Dennis Prager's Claims That AIDS Patients Were Treated Better Than the Unvaccinated Are Untrue, Experts Say

Health
Massachusetts Woman Wins $2 Million Lotto Jacket and Plans to Donate a Portion to the Needy
Massachusetts Woman Wins $2 Million Lotto Jacket and Plans to Donate a Portion to the Needy
3

Massachusetts Woman Wins $2 Million Lotto Jacket and Plans to Donate a Portion to the Needy

Human Interest
Jane Does Speak to Inside Edition Accusing Liberty University of Mishandling Sexual Assault Claims
Jane Does Speak to Inside Edition Accusing Liberty University of Mishandling Sexual Assault Claims
4

Jane Does Speak to Inside Edition Accusing Liberty University of Mishandling Sexual Assault Claims

Investigative
Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial: 1st Week of Testimony Ends, Lawyer Says 'We Don't Want Any More Black Pastors'
Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial: 1st Week of Testimony Ends, Lawyer Says 'We Don't Want Any More Black Pastors'
5

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial: 1st Week of Testimony Ends, Lawyer Says 'We Don't Want Any More Black Pastors'

Crime