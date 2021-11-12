Officers in Florida realized time was not on their side as a car was sinking with the driver still inside.

After heavy rains in Port Orange, the vehicle ran off the road and into a canal.

Those around tried to help the woman trapped in the car until police could arrive.

They tried breaking the back window hoping she would be able to exit that way, but it wasn’t that simple. Another officer then arrived and broke the front window, but the car continued to sink.

Eventually, the woman was pulled to safety. And miraculously, the whole ordeal was captured on one officer’s bodycam.

In the end, although the Florida woman was traumatized, she was okay.

Related Stories