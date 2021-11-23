The dismembered human remains found floating on a Florida beach last week have been identified as belonging to Stephanie Crone-Overholts, a Florida mom who loved motorcycles and crafting, according to her Facebook page.

The 47-year-old woman who had recently relocated to the sunshine state from Pennsylvania had not been reported missing, Oxygen reported.

On Saturday, the medical examiner confirmed that Crone-Overholts' death was ruled a homicide, Tampa Bay Public Information Officer Rose Angelakopoulos told Inside Edition Digital

Crone-Overholts' older son Sean told FOX 13 that he and his family are "devastated."

“This has been a living nightmare. It is unimaginable what she went through," Sean said. "My mother will be deeply missed.”

On Nov. 11, a local fisherman made the grim discovery after finding a woman’s leg on McKay Beach, in the area of 22nd Causeway Bridge, and immediately contacted police, FOX 4 News reported.

Police later confirmed that the bone the fisherman found was from a human, the news outlet reported. The Tampa Police Department (TPD) released an image of the body part, which had a tattoo of three hearts with a ribbon around each with the names Sean, Greg, and Zach, and asked anyone who recognized the tattoo to contact police, according to a release by Tampa Police Department.

Officials said the next day additional body parts were found by witnesses in the same area, the release said.

Last week, Crone-Overholts' vehicle, a 2008 silver Hyundai Elantra with Pennsylvania tags was located.

“While no one involved has been identified, investigators believe the car may be involved in the case involving the body parts located in McKay Bay,” the TPD release said.

At this time, no arrests or potential subjects have been identified. The investigation is still ongoing, the police said, according to the release.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is also involved and has offered a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of suspects.

Crone-Overholts grew up and attended school in Erie, Pennsylvania, and had worked at Harley-Davidson there, Fox 13 reported.

According to her Facebook page, she was single and living in Jacksonville, Fl. and studying at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. She wrote on her Facebook: "Life can change so quickly and you can lose yourself. I want to find me again ❤"

Her last Facebook posting appeared to be a selfie on Oct. 22.

Sean told Fox 13 in a statement, "We are anxious for justice to be served, and are extremely grateful to all law enforcement who are working hard to do that for our family and bring us closure."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tampa Police Department 813-231-6130, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

