Video captured the moment a runaway Chihuahua dashed onto a New York City highway.

The small dog, Bean, dodged speeding cars on the Staten Island Expressway. Cautious drivers slowed down to avoid hitting the pup.

One driver pulled over to try to catch little Bean but had no luck. Bean kept running and darted into the HOV lane.

Another good Samaritan started running after Bean on the highway and was able to scoop him up off the busy road and bring him to safety.

Motorist Katie Marie captured the scene on her dashcam.

Bean’s owner says he got spooked by a pit bull and raced onto the highway.

Bean is back home where he will hopefully stay on a much tighter leash.