A dog owner experienced heartbreak for the second time after her beloved French Bulldog, Hendrix, was dognapped from her doorstep.

“I love my dog, you know, and I want him to be safe,” Teffiney Worthy tells Inside Edition.

Worthy was reeling from a double loss. Three months ago, her first Frenchie, Memphis, died in a flood at a doggy daycare center in Washington D.C. “It was awful, awful,” Worthy says. “That was my baby. I took him everywhere.”

To help her deal with the grief, Worthy was gifted a look-alike puppy, 3-month-old Hendrix. But she faced heartbreak a second time.

On Saturday, while returning to her D.C. apartment from a walk with Hendrix, she says a masked man ran up her stairs armed with a taser and demanded she hand over her new puppy.

“He told me to give him my dog or he will kill me,” Worthy says.

The dognapper fled in a black vehicle with her Frenchie, which can fetch thousands of dollars.

“It’s concerning you know, I’ve thought about it, and, you know, I’m just wondering if having a dog is the best for me,” Worthy says.

Police put out a wanted poster to look for the dognapper.

According to Worthy, a woman came forward Tuesday claiming she bought the dog from someone off the street. According to Worthy, the woman demanded that Worthy pay her $900 and in return, she would drop the dog off at a police station.

Worthy reunited with Hendrix, who was safe and healthy after being picked up at the police station.

“He seems happy,” Worthy says. “I’m happy. My heart is full.”

Worthy is left with many questions surrounding the circumstances surrounding her dog’s return.

“It’s very sketchy. I'm just gonna leave it at that. It doesn’t seem genuine,” Worthy says.

Worthy says she plans to move somewhere she feels safer.