Newly released video shows a woman being robbed at gunpoint as she was walking down a street in Chicago.

The woman was crossing an intersection while pulling a suitcase. A group of robbers then jump out of a silver car. One robber is armed with a rifle as the others swarm her and grab her backpack. The woman offered no resistance. The Incident was over in 37 seconds.

Chicago police say the attack was the start of a vicious crime spree. The group of robbers went on to assault four other victims.

Outrage poured in Tuesday because a police sergeant reportedly spotted the getaway car but did not pursue the suspects.

Retired chief of detectives Eugene Roy spoke with Inside Edition.

“Pursuing a car down a crowded street is just as dangerous, almost as dangerous as firing shots,” Roy says. “You have to weigh the objectives. You have to weigh the risks.”

The incident occurred in September but Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management refused to release the video until now, according to CWB Chicago, following the intervention of the Illinois’ attorney general.

On Sunday alone, there were 20 reported armed robberies in Chicago.