An 81-year-old father is behind bars after police say he tried to stab to death his daughter in front of their Nashville home.

Floyd Allen Seay is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail at the Downtown Detention Center in Tennessee, according to jail records. He is charged with criminal attempted homicide.

Seay was arrested Monday after an argument with his daughter descended into violence, police said. The woman suffered multiple stab wounds to her face, neck and chest, authorities said.

She is being treated for serious injuries at Vanderbilt Medical Center, police said.

Videos supplied by neighbors showed the woman and Seay verbally arguing outside their house when the confrontation turns physical, police said. Seay is seen in the footage repeatedly striking his daughter in the face, then going inside the home and returning with a knife, which he used to stab her several times, police said.

"I tried to kill her, but I couldn't," Seay allegedly told a neighbor as he handed over the weapon, police said.

Seay's first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, according to court records.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out for comment to his public defender.