Oklahoma Father Kills 2 Young Daughters, Their Mother and Himself, Police Say

An Oklahoma father of stabbed to death his young daughters and their mother before taking his own life, police said. Phillip Daniel Stephen Ross, 31, killed his family with "sharp force injuries" in their Tulsa home, police Capt. Rodd Enzbrenner said during a press conference, according to the Sands Spring Leader.

Police said they are "confident" the wounds Ross suffered were self-inflicted.

The bodies of two girls, ages 2 and 4, were found in the living room, and the body of their mother, Anastacia Lynn Smith, 41, was found in a back bedroom, the Leader reported.

Investigators said the killings likely occurred Friday night, based on the statements of neighbors, who said they heard "a commotion" similar to a "loud banging"around 10:30 p.m., KTEN reported.

Ross' mother walked into the horrific scene Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m., after last talking with family around 7 p.m. Friday, authorities said. She had planned to babysit the girls while the parents went to celebrate Smith's birthday, investigators said.

When she arrived at the family's mobile home, the grandmother found the screen door unlocked and the front door open, according to reports.

“We’re a close-knit community, and this community is hurting right now,” Police Chief Mike Carter told reporters.

Police said there has not been a homicide in the city since 2017.

Autopsy results are pending.

RELATED STORIES

What to Know About the Murder of Christie Wilson and Conviction of Mario Garcia

Family of 4 From Quiet Pennsylvania Suburb Found Dead in Home in Suspected Murder-Suicide

Benjamin Satterthwaite Charged in Murder of Man Whose Dismembered Remains Were Found in 2 Suitcases, DA Says