A Connecticut man armed with a leaf blower stopped the stabbing of his neighbor after the woman ran into his driveway, pursued by her attacker, police said.

Kevin Conway, 66, was arrested Saturday after he repeatedly stabbed the woman, who ran from their Milford house screaming for help, authorities said. A restraining order had been issued against Conway for an earlier domestic violence incident involving the same woman, police said.

She ended up at a neighbor's house, where the resident was performing yard work, police said. The good Samaritan stood in front of the woman and repeatedly told Conway, who was carrying three knives, to drop his weapons, authorities said.

Conway told the man "she was going to die, and he was going to die," police said. The neighbor swung his leaf blower and hit Conway in the face, knocking him over, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene after receiving several 911 calls about a stabbing, authorities said.

The woman was treated and released at a local hospital. Conway was treated for facial injuries and transported to the New Haven County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of $750,000 bail.

He is charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, criminal violation of a protective order and second-degree threatening, police said.

At a bond hearing on Monday, prosecutor Matthew Kalthoff succesfully argued to keep the high bail amount, noting that Conway had been charged with third-degree assault after he allegedly bit the woman's leg in March. That case is still pending.

Conway has pleaded not guilty in that case, according to court records.

"This is a tremendous escalation of violence as compared to that matter," Kalthoff told the court, the Milford Mirror reported. "It's hard to read this report as anything other than a legitimate attempt to kill the victim," Kalthoff said, referring to the police report of Saturday's incident.

The woman told police that Conway had moved back into her home October, and became verbally abusive on Saturday, saying, "the last time he didn't kill me, but this time he was going to," the woman told officers, authorities said.

A short time later, Conway allegedly began chasing her and stabbing her with knives, police said.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out for comment to Conway's public defender, who had asked for a lower bail in court, the Milford Mirror reported.

Conway has not entered a plea in the alleged stabbing case, according to court records. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 21.