A Florida man who was suspected of domestic violence had returned to the scene of an alleged assault only to be killed by the victim’s father, who shot the suspect as he entered the victim's apartment, Gainesville Police said.

The Gainesville Police Department posted about the wild incident on Facebook March 17.

Cops said the suspect was inside an ex-girlfriend's apartment and had physically assaulted her. He fled the area prior to the police arriving at the scene.

The victim's father arrived at the scene around the time police did as well, the Facebook post said.



Police said about 30 minutes after her father and police arrived, the suspect returned to the apartment.

The father, who was armed with a handgun, fired one shot at the suspect, which struck him in the chest, according to police.

The suspect fled and arriving officers discovered him next to his car.

Police performed CPR on the suspect until EMS arrived, who pronounced him dead.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Gainesville Police Department for comment on this story and a spokesperson said in an email "There is no update to the case at this time, and it remains an open investigation. GPD will not be releasing names as it falls under Marsy’s Law."

It remains unclear if any arrests were made after the shooting.

Police have not named anyone involved in the case.

